Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane skates between several hats after scoring a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Blackhawks Radio color analyst Troy Murray joins Steve Bertrand and Kevin Powell on Chicago’s Afternoon News for a discussion about what happens when fans throw their hats on the ice after a ‘hat trick’ and what it’s like broadcasting from an empty United Center. Troy appears on Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com.