Travels with Steve: Whiskey Acres in DeKalb, a field-to-glass tour of American ingenuity

Situated 60 miles from Chicago on a fifth-gneration farm, Whiskey Acres is raising the bar on sustainability by growing their own grain for the production of their award-winning spirits. From grain to bottle, everything produced on the premise is powered by solar power and no drop of water goes to waste. Co-founder & COO Nick Nagele joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how Whiskey Acres is striving to bring the ‘estate distillery’ concept to the forefront of Illinois’ distilling scene. Visit Whiskey Acres
