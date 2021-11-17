Travels with Steve: Whiskey Acres in DeKalb, a field-to-glass tour of American ingenuity

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

The founders of Whiskey Acres: Nick Nagele, Jamie Walter, and Jim Walter “harvesting” whiskey. (Photo from Whiskey Acres)

Situated 60 miles from Chicago on a fifth-gneration farm, Whiskey Acres is raising the bar on sustainability by growing their own grain for the production of their award-winning spirits. From grain to bottle, everything produced on the premise is powered by solar power and no drop of water goes to waste. Co-founder & COO Nick Nagele joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how Whiskey Acres is striving to bring the ‘estate distillery’ concept to the forefront of Illinois’ distilling scene. Visit Whiskey Acres

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Popular