Thursday Afternoon Focus: The history of Halloween

Illuminated jack o’ lanterns are seen at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I., Monday, Oct. 8, 2012. Some 5,000 carved pumpkins are on display for this years Jack-o-lantern Spectacular, one of the nations largest jack-o-lantern shows. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Thursday Afternoon Focus brings you an in-depth look into stories, and issues from different points of view. This week we look into the true origins of Halloween.

Full Interview: Jack Santino

Folklorist Jack Santino explains the origins of the holiday celebrating the thresholds of life, death, good and evil.

Full Interview: Katherine Cullen

Katherine Cullen, Senior Director of Retail and Customer Insights at the National Retail Federation explains how Halloween has become a huge economic boost for the United States.

Chicago's Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand.
