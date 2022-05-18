Joel Brodsky, the former attorney of convicted wife killer Drew Peterson, told Chicago’s Afternoon News on 720 WGN News Tuesday afternoon that he knows where Stacy Peterson is, and is thinking about coming forward with the information within months.

Pressed by WGN’s Steve Bertrand and Lisa Dent, Brodsky said, “I’m not going to say I know where a body is, but I know where she is yeah.”

He would not answer the pointed question as to where, but added “there’s no blue barrel,” a reference to reports that Stacy was killed and her body was put into a barrel and thrown into the Calumet Sag Channel.

Brodsky told Chicago’s Afternoon News he’s still trying to figure out how to reveal the information, admitting he’s considered a book or a podcast. But he says any information would be released in collaboration with police and Stacy’s sister, Cassandra Cales, whom he’s been in contact with.

“I think it’ll be everyone involved, myself, Cassandra, the investigating police officers.”

Brodsky said he has not told Cales where Stacy is, “but I believe she knows what happened to her.”

Brodsky also said he would not be violating attorney-client privilege by revealing the information because Peterson has made untrue claims about him, and even filed a motion claiming Brodsky did not properly represent him in court. Drew Peterson is serving a life sentence for killing his third wife Kathleen Savio in 2004. His fourth wife 23-year-old Stacy Peterson went missing in 2007. She and Drew Peterson had two children together.