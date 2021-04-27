The Signature Six: You can now use cryptocurrency to buy an RV, the SBA is finally ready to help restaurants, and more…

The city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against a northwest Indiana gun dealer, Westforth Sports, alleging it has purposely sold hundreds of guns to straw purchasers, who in turn sold them to convicted felons. The lawsuit accuses the business of being one of the biggest out-of-state suppliers of "crime guns in the city," accounting for approximately 44% of illegal gun purchases from December 2014 to April 2021 in the Northern District of Indiana. Working with Chicago to assemble the case against Westforth Sports, Alla Lefkowitz -director of affirmative litigation for Everytown Law, the legal arm for Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund- joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the merits of the case and why this suit is being filed at this time.