The Signature Six: You can now use cryptocurrency to buy an RV, the SBA is finally ready to help restaurants, and more…

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEBURY, IN – FEBRUARY 10: Recreational vehicles sit on the grounds of Jayco, Inc., the country’s third largest maker of RVs, February 10, 2009 in Middlebury, Indiana. Middlebury is located in Elkhart County which had the highest jobless rate increase in the United States over the past 12 months, up from 4.7 percent to 15.3 percent. The increase can mostly be attributed to layoffs in the RV industry which dominates local manufacturing. Jayco has had to lay off a third of its workers and has asked for concessions from others. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. You can now buy an RV with cryptocurrency, thanks to Camping World
  2. The Small Business Administration has announced details on the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund
  3. Nathan’s hotdogs is launching 100 “non-traditional” locations, including some inside Walmart stores
  4. Northwestern University has received a $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for their rapid COVID-19 test
  5. Chicago-based Jiobit has been acquired in deal worth up to $54.5 million for their child-tracking technology
  6. Michelin has returned with its Bib Gourmand designations, and 58 Chicago restaurants made the grade

“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular