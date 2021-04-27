The Signature Six: You can now use cryptocurrency to buy an RV, the SBA is finally ready to help restaurants, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- You can now buy an RV with cryptocurrency, thanks to Camping World
- The Small Business Administration has announced details on the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund
- Nathan’s hotdogs is launching 100 “non-traditional” locations, including some inside Walmart stores
- Northwestern University has received a $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for their rapid COVID-19 test
- Chicago-based Jiobit has been acquired in deal worth up to $54.5 million for their child-tracking technology
- Michelin has returned with its Bib Gourmand designations, and 58 Chicago restaurants made the grade
