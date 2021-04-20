The Signature Six: Walmart is going French, a prayer app is raising millions in cash, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- The Chicago company behind Catholic prayer app Hallow has raised $12 million
- United Airlines will fly three new seasonal routes to Europe as the carrier tries to capitalize on business to destinations now open to Americans ready to fly
- ComEd wants to hike Illinois electricity rates by $51 million, but resistance is growing
- After some bad weather this year, Allstate its estimated after tax losses are at 466-million dollars
- The revamped ‘Arlington 425‘ project is one step closer to becoming a $150 million reality in downtown Arlington Heights
- Move over McMuffins, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is beginning to replace the ‘Golden Arches’ inside Walmart locations
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde