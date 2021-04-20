The Signature Six: Walmart is going French, a prayer app is raising millions in cash, and more…

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2021, that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. The Chicago company behind Catholic prayer app Hallow has raised $12 million
  2. United Airlines will fly three new seasonal routes to Europe as the carrier tries to capitalize on business to destinations now open to Americans ready to fly
  3. ComEd wants to hike Illinois electricity rates by $51 million, but resistance is growing
  4. After some bad weather this year, Allstate its estimated after tax losses are at 466-million dollars
  5. The revamped ‘Arlington 425 project is one step closer to becoming a $150 million reality in downtown Arlington Heights
  6. Move over McMuffins, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is beginning to replace the ‘Golden Arches’ inside Walmart locations

“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular