The Signature Six: United soars on new orders, hard kombucha comes to Mariano’s, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Boeing says it has received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February
- Hard kombucha is on the rise in Chicago
- Target is said to be in negotiations to move in the old Macy’s Store at Water Tower Place, or not
- A group of former Grubhub workers have launched a platform aimed at helping restaurants fight back against food delivery giants
- Batvia based Aldi plans on opening 100 stores this year and adding curbside pickup
- A coalition of lender groups says The Small Business Administration needs to clear thousands of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans now being held up within the agency’s system
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde