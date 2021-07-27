The Signature Six: Millennial travelers have a new place to stay in Chicago, Cards Against Humanity is for sale, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Chicago based Puttshack, a new entertainment concept that combines tech-infused mini-golf with food and drink, is expanding to Houston.
- The team behind the self-proclaimed ‘party game for horrible people,’ Cards Against Humanity is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Chicago’s restaurants are recovering from the pandemic but that’s not the case for food trucks.
- An Amazon destruction center is coming to Waukegan.
- Eighteen Chicago-area companies and business organizations have been selected as honorees of the inaugural Diversity in Business Awards, presented by the Daily Herald Business Ledger.
- Selina, a hospitality and experiential brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has revealed plans to open five new properties, including Chicago.
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka