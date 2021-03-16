The Signature Six: Illinois small biz starts reach 190k in 2020, an e-sports empire is evolving in Lisle, and more…

Now Open sign is displayed at a stationary store in Evanston, Ill., Friday, May 29, 2020. Every region of Illinois met the criteria to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. The mayor of Arlington Heights promises he’ll ‘extensive involvement’ in the future of Arlington International Racecourse
  2. Despite the pandemic, over 190k new business were created in Illinois
  3. Amtrak is re-starting five long-distance lines originating from Chicago
  4. Life sciences are thriving in Chicago, now in the Top 10
  5. The University of Chicago’s $115M tech center at will break ground in June
  6. A mother & son team in Lisle is building an e-sports empire

