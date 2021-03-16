The Signature Six: Illinois small biz starts reach 190k in 2020, an e-sports empire is evolving in Lisle, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- The mayor of Arlington Heights promises he’ll ‘extensive involvement’ in the future of Arlington International Racecourse
- Despite the pandemic, over 190k new business were created in Illinois
- Amtrak is re-starting five long-distance lines originating from Chicago
- Life sciences are thriving in Chicago, now in the Top 10
- The University of Chicago’s $115M tech center at will break ground in June
- A mother & son team in Lisle is building an e-sports empire
