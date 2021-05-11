The Signature Six: High tech mini golf is coming, Seltzer is going to space, and more…

A mini-golf game inside the former Showboat casino in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. The hedge fund owner of Barnes & Noble is purchasing Chicago-based Paper Source
  2. A startup that counts Oprah Winfrey among its backers is offering a new way to let grocers know when produce will be past peak as part of its attempt to stamp out food waste.
  3. Argonne National Laboratory  is working to provide companies access to its world-class computing resources
  4. Chicago’s MolsonCoors is working to establish the Milwaukee area officially as the ‘Champagne of Beers’ region
  5. A hard seltzer is going to space, but not for science, for promotional purposes
  6. Chicago-based Puttshack is raising millions with the goal of bringing high-tech mini golf to the market

