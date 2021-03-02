The Signature Six: Amazon investing $45m in Chicago, Allbirds buys into Peoria ‘plant-based leather’ startup, and more…

Chicago's Afternoon News
Every Tuesday at 6pm, Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. For the eighth consecutive year, Site Selection magazine ranked Chicago “Top Metro” in the United States for corporate investment
  2. Allbirds shoe company is investing $2M in Peoria ‘plant-based leather’ startup Natural Fiber Welding
  3. Bolingbrook is getting the largest fuel cell membrane electrode assembly (MEA) production line for commercial vehicles in the United States, thanks to Hyzon Motors
  4. Amazon strikes $45 million deal to buy the former Central Steel & Wire steel plant on Chicago’s Southwest Side
  5. The Community Foundation of Will County gets $500k to fund local workforce development and education initiatives in the community.
  6. Chicago’s famous “Oak Street” commercial district weathered a tumultuous 2020, but things are starting to look up

