The Signature Six: Amazon investing $45m in Chicago, Allbirds buys into Peoria ‘plant-based leather’ startup, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- For the eighth consecutive year, Site Selection magazine ranked Chicago “Top Metro” in the United States for corporate investment
- Allbirds shoe company is investing $2M in Peoria ‘plant-based leather’ startup Natural Fiber Welding
- Bolingbrook is getting the largest fuel cell membrane electrode assembly (MEA) production line for commercial vehicles in the United States, thanks to Hyzon Motors
- Amazon strikes $45 million deal to buy the former Central Steel & Wire steel plant on Chicago’s Southwest Side
- The Community Foundation of Will County gets $500k to fund local workforce development and education initiatives in the community.
- Chicago’s famous “Oak Street” commercial district weathered a tumultuous 2020, but things are starting to look up
