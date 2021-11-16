The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade is back this year with Mickey, Minnie, and more

The 30th Annual BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is gearing up to celebrate the holidays on November 19th with the return of the parade on the 20th. This annual tradition is put on by The Magnificent Mile Association and the president of the board of directors, Dan Russell, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about this year’s festivities, including the beautiful tree lighting ceremony at The Wrigley Building Centennial Plaza, a spectacular firework display by Lumina Fireworks, the parade with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resort, and collection of celebrities like Kool & The Gang American hip hop/pop-rap duo Tag Team, Grammy-nominated singer/actress/Broadway star Deborah Cox, American Idol finalist/Illinois native Grace Kinstler, and more!
