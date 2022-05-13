Chauncey Rice, Manager of Government Relations for the Illinois Retail Merchants Association joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Governor Pritzker signing a retail theft crime bill. Lisa and Chauncey also talk about how to know if you’re buying something online that’s stolen.
Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka