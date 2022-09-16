Soldiers raise a Mexican national flag during the annual Independence Day military parade at the main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.…
Soldiers raise a Mexican national flag during the annual Independence Day military parade at the main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Soldiers raise a Mexican national flag during the annual Independence Day military parade at the main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.…
Soldiers raise a Mexican national flag during the annual Independence Day military parade at the main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Cesareo Moreno, Chief Curator of National Museum of Mexican Art, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Mexican culture in Chicago and the history and significance of Mexican Independence Day, which is today, September 16th.
Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 2 pm to 6 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by radio veteran Lisa Dent. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)