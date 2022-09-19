Jennifer Kingson, Chief Correspondent for Axios What’s Next, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the rise in people celebrating their “Soberversaries” in public and on social media.
Jennifer Kingson, Chief Correspondent for Axios What’s Next, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the rise in people celebrating their “Soberversaries” in public and on social media.
