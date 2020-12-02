The force behind the Roberti Community House talks about enriching people’s lives in Chicago’s suburbs

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago's Afternoon News to discuss the efforts on Capitol Hill to pass a pandemic stimulus bill by the end of the year, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr's report that found no credible evidence of wide-spread voter fraud what would impact the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and whether-or-not former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel would be a good pick for President-elect Joe Biden's administration.