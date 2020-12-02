The force behind the Roberti Community House talks about enriching people’s lives in Chicago’s suburbs

Maribeth Roberti works with a group of volunteers and beneficiaries at Roberti Community House.

Maribeth Roberti joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the great works going on at Roberti Community House (RCH) in Waukegan, including the recently launched Roberti Culinary Pathway – which offers a 9-week culinary and life skills training program focused on future employment the culinary arts.

