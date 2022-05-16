Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.

