Nyota T. Figgs, Calumet City Clerk, joins Dean Richards, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News. She says she began to experience a hostile work environment since the city’s newest mayor took office. After keeping her distance from the office, the attacks were delivered straight to her phone.
Text attacks against Calumet City officials
by: Grace Ulch
Posted:
Updated:
Calumet City Clerk, Nyota Figgs.
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm