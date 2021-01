EAST BERNARD, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: The East Bernard Brahmas walk to the locker room before the high school football game against the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Hersey High School football head coach, Joe Pardun joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the bond he shares with his players and how that bond is missing without being able to practice or play games during the pandemic. Coach Pardun also talks about his frustrations with the lack of communication from elected officials like Gov. Pritzker & the IHSA board.