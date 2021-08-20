State Sen. Rose files ethics complaint against Gov. Pritzker over constituent’s criticism of mask mandate as school board member

IL State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mohomet) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he filed an ethics complaint about a state medical licensing agency opening an “investigation” into Dr. Jeremy Henrichs over his school mask mandate stance. Confusion on the matter stems from the fact that Dr. Henirchs, a team physician for the University of Illinois’ Athletic Department and an elected member of the Mahomet-Seymour school board, voted in favor of requiring masks, and the district will enforce the Governor’s new statewide school mask mandate and require all students to wear masks in class.
