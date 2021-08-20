State Sen. Rose files ethics complaint against Gov. Pritzker over constituent’s criticism of mask mandate as school board member

Chicago's Afternoon News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

IL State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mohomet) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he filed an ethics complaint about a state medical licensing agency opening an “investigation” into Dr. Jeremy Henrichs over his school mask mandate stance. Confusion on the matter stems from the fact that Dr. Henirchs, a team physician for the University of Illinois’ Athletic Department and an elected member of the Mahomet-Seymour school board, voted in favor of requiring masks, and the district will enforce the Governor’s new statewide school mask mandate and require all students to wear masks in class.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories