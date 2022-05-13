Alexa Knierim, Olympic Figure Skater from Addison joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the ‘Stars on Ice‘ tour in Chicago. The Addison native with two Olympic medals talks to Lisa about her experience in school while training and her skating partner. Alexa will be performing at the United Center for the show ‘Stars on Ice’ and she tells Chicago’s Afternoon News all about it.

