**ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, APRIL 17** A beaver lodge sits in the middle of a pond in Madison County, Ill., on Tuesday, April 11, 2006. Beavers are increasingly becoming the blame in Illinois and elsewhere of landowners fed up with seeing the oversize rodents do what they do best_maniacally gnaw trees to nubs and stop water wherever it flows, swamping farmland, timber and roads. As a result beaver bounty hunters are making a decent dime clearing anywhere from $30 to a couple hundred dollars for each grievance call. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)