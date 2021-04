Students wait at socially distanced intervals as they arrive for in-person classes outside a school Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in New York. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a new report from the CDC that points to youth sports as a driving force behind the recent surge in COVID clusters across the country and Illinois opening vaccine availability to everyone over the age of sixteen.