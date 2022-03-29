Representative for Illinois’ 5th Congressional District Mike Quigley joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News. To start off Rep. Quigley talks about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and what he learned from the talk. Then Rep. Quigley discusses how he and Representative Dean Phillips led a letter to Congressional leadership calling for the inclusion of much-needed relief for the country’s hardest-hit small businesses in the upcoming COVID supplemental relief bill.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction