PHOTO: Sister Jean, chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team, right, celebrates as she talks with head coach Drew Valentine after the team defeated Northern Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Loyola plays Ohio State on Friday at 11:15 AM.

Sister Jean, chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball team, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the upcoming NCAA tourney, praying for Ukrainians, and how she feels about Loyola’s chances against Ohio State.

