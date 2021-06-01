The Signature Six: Workers miss in-person meetings, Chicago is getting a new film studio, and more…

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: The Sears tower is seen 22 April 2005, from the harbor in Chicago, Illinois on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Sears Tower continues to be the tallest building in North America. Sitting on two city blocks and rising one quarter mile (1,454 feet) above the ground, the Tower’s 110 stories comprise some 4.5 million gross square feet of office and commercial space. It was designed by the architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, and was constructed in a little less than two and half years. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Workers are missing in-person meetings, really
  2. Budtenders in Chicago are unionizing at cannabis dispensaries
  3. Chicago is getting a new $8m Boys & Girls Club in Humboldt Park
  4. $2.8 million federal grant monies are coming to Chicago’s tech incubators
  5. News rules for short-term home rentals in Chicago may change the industry
  6. Thanks to ‘The Chi,’ a new film studio is in the works for Chicago’s South Shore

