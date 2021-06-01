The Signature Six: Workers miss in-person meetings, Chicago is getting a new film studio, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Workers are missing in-person meetings, really
- Budtenders in Chicago are unionizing at cannabis dispensaries
- Chicago is getting a new $8m Boys & Girls Club in Humboldt Park
- $2.8 million federal grant monies are coming to Chicago’s tech incubators
- News rules for short-term home rentals in Chicago may change the industry
- Thanks to ‘The Chi,’ a new film studio is in the works for Chicago’s South Shore
