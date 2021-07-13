The Signature Six: United Airlines buys electric planes, soft-serve alcohol has been perfected in Huntley, and more…

A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. On Monday, April 19, 2021, United Airlines said it is still losing money, and it’s waiting for a turnaround in lucrative business and international travel to get it back to profitability. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. United Airlines is eyeing 100 new electric airplanes for regional flights
  2. A Hollywood public relations firm with ties to likes of Brad Pitt opens in Chicago
  3. The post-pandemic rules around energy suppliers who knock on your door is up for debate
  4. Huntley-based Below Zero has a new machine for soft-serve booze, without any dairy
  5. The sale of a Fulton Market District property has set a new high mark for a Chicago office building
  6. More than two dozen entrepreneurs from Chicago’s South, West and Southwest sides are getting city grants totaling $10 million

