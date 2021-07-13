The Signature Six: United Airlines buys electric planes, soft-serve alcohol has been perfected in Huntley, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- United Airlines is eyeing 100 new electric airplanes for regional flights
- A Hollywood public relations firm with ties to likes of Brad Pitt opens in Chicago
- The post-pandemic rules around energy suppliers who knock on your door is up for debate
- Huntley-based Below Zero has a new machine for soft-serve booze, without any dairy
- The sale of a Fulton Market District property has set a new high mark for a Chicago office building
- More than two dozen entrepreneurs from Chicago’s South, West and Southwest sides are getting city grants totaling $10 million
