The Signature Six: The trading pits won’t reopen at the CME, commercial real estate is picking up in Chicago, and more…

Signature Bank
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, a trader throws his hands into the air during trading in the S&P 500 futures trading pit of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in Chicago. The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges is ending most trading involving people on the floor who establish prices by flashing hand signals and shouting at each other. CME Group said Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, it that it will close most of its futures trading pits in Chicago and New York by July 2. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Chicago businesses appear to be ready to get back to the office.
  2. Krispy Kreme is going for another bite of the Bismark.
  3. Most of the trading pits at CME Group, which closed last March due to the pandemic, won’t open again.
  4. The Illinois economy shrank by 4% in 2020 amid the pandemic, but there were signs of a recovery taking place late in the year.
  5. United Airlines is giving away four million miles to essential health care workers as part of several programs to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the airline’s MileagePlus frequent flier program.
  6. The state of Illinois says it plans to direct money it received as part of the Volkswagen emissions scandal toward replacing old diesel school bus engines with all-electric alternatives.

“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular