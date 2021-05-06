The Signature Six: The trading pits won’t reopen at the CME, commercial real estate is picking up in Chicago, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Chicago businesses appear to be ready to get back to the office.
- Krispy Kreme is going for another bite of the Bismark.
- Most of the trading pits at CME Group, which closed last March due to the pandemic, won’t open again.
- The Illinois economy shrank by 4% in 2020 amid the pandemic, but there were signs of a recovery taking place late in the year.
- United Airlines is giving away four million miles to essential health care workers as part of several programs to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the airline’s MileagePlus frequent flier program.
- The state of Illinois says it plans to direct money it received as part of the Volkswagen emissions scandal toward replacing old diesel school bus engines with all-electric alternatives.
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde