The Signature Six: The Culligan Man is changing caps, CNA Financial paid $40m in a ransomware attack, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- United’s CEO is offering to pay pilots to get their shots by June 30
- Frequent-fliers who can prove they’ve been vaccinated are eligible for a free year of travel
- Crain’s says CNA Financial paid $40 million in ransom after a March cyberattack
- The founders of Peapod wants to arm you with more information about what’s in your food, with Sifter
- The Culligan Man is changing caps, Culligan International said it’s been purchased by merchant bank BDT Capital Partners
- One year after looting set-off by the killing of George Floyd damaged her business, Michelle Durpetti looks back at the turbulent time in Chicago’s history
