The Signature Six: The Culligan Man is changing caps, CNA Financial paid $40m in a ransomware attack, and more…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable," criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist, and also chiding officers who stood by but failed to intervene.

“I wouldn't have been disturbed had I thought it was professional, had I thought those officers had performed as they should — they did not,” Edwards told reporters at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, offering his most extensive remarks yet on the controversy.