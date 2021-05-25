The Signature Six: The Culligan Man is changing caps, CNA Financial paid $40m in a ransomware attack, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. United’s CEO is offering to pay pilots to get their shots by June 30
  2. Frequent-fliers who can prove they’ve been vaccinated are eligible for a free year of travel
  3. Crain’s says CNA Financial paid $40 million in ransom after a March cyberattack
  4. The founders of Peapod wants to arm you with more information about what’s in your food, with Sifter
  5. The Culligan Man is changing caps, Culligan International said it’s been purchased by merchant bank BDT Capital Partners
  6. One year after looting set-off by the killing of George Floyd damaged her business, Michelle Durpetti looks back at the turbulent time in Chicago’s history

