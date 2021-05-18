The Signature Six: The Chicago Apprentice Network hits another milestone, 2021 was kind to Macy’s bottom-line, and more…

Sailboats race in front of the downtown Chicago skyline, Friday, June 10, 2016, during practice for an America’s Cup World Series sailing event, which will be held Saturday and Sunday. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. National Restaurant Association data finds that fewer restaurants closed during the pandemic than previously thought
  2. United airlines says it’s adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule
  3. Oakbrook Terrace-based Redbox is taking its over 40,000 kiosks public
  4. Portillo’s is branching out by buying an on-demand delivery platform Cartwheel
  5. Macy’s emerged from an unprecedented year with a surprising swing back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021
  6. The Chicago Apprentice Network says it has surpassed 1,000 apprenticeships in the Chicagoland

