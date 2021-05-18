The Signature Six: The Chicago Apprentice Network hits another milestone, 2021 was kind to Macy’s bottom-line, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- National Restaurant Association data finds that fewer restaurants closed during the pandemic than previously thought
- United airlines says it’s adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule
- Oakbrook Terrace-based Redbox is taking its over 40,000 kiosks public
- Portillo’s is branching out by buying an on-demand delivery platform Cartwheel
- Macy’s emerged from an unprecedented year with a surprising swing back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021
- The Chicago Apprentice Network says it has surpassed 1,000 apprenticeships in the Chicagoland
