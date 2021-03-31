The Signature Six: Self-sanitizing diaper changing tables, entertainment center coming to a Sam’s Club, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Bidding for ownership of the Chicago Tribune is heating up
  2. A suburban Sam’s Club will soon be home to one of the largest entertainment centers in the country
  3. Bob Mariano & Jay Owen (great-grandson of the founder of Dominick’s) are starting their own grocery chain
  4. Chicago-based Cameo is raking in cash during it’s latest round of fundraising
  5. An independent bookstore in Evanston is suing Amazon over unfair business practices
  6. A Chicago startup is revolutionizing public restrooms with a self-sanitizing diaper changing table

