The Signature Six: Self-sanitizing diaper changing tables, entertainment center coming to a Sam’s Club, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Bidding for ownership of the Chicago Tribune is heating up
- A suburban Sam’s Club will soon be home to one of the largest entertainment centers in the country
- Bob Mariano & Jay Owen (great-grandson of the founder of Dominick’s) are starting their own grocery chain
- Chicago-based Cameo is raking in cash during it’s latest round of fundraising
- An independent bookstore in Evanston is suing Amazon over unfair business practices
- A Chicago startup is revolutionizing public restrooms with a self-sanitizing diaper changing table
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde