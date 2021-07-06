The Signature Six: Midway Airport’s job fair nets 5 applicants, Cameo is ready to cash in on college athletes, and more…

A screen displays flight status information at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Chicago. The wintry weather has forced airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights at Midway and O’Hare airports as of late Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Now that college athletes can make endorsement dollars, they’re cashing in on Cameo
  2. Chicago startups raised at least $706 million in venture capital funding during June
  3. What if you throw a job fair and no one comes? Midway Airport can relate
  4. Southwest and American Airlines are struggling to find workers for the skies
  5. As the U.S. economy rebounds, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t – or won’t
  6. Ford Motor Co. says it’s Chicago assembly plant will be down the rest of the month, do to a computer chip shortage

