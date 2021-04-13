The Signature Six: McDonald’s is pulling out of Walmart, IL’s small businesses are in a good place to rebound, and more…

Signature Bank
Posted: / Updated:

McDonald’s restaurant inside of Walmart in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Illinois ranks #6 for states with the most pandemic-proof small businesses, according to WalletHub
  2. The Small Business Expo, America’s biggest business networking and educational event for business owners, is coming back to Chicago
  3. The Small Business Administration’s long-anticipated Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program is open for application
  4. Oakbrook based McDonald’s is shuttering hundreds of stores located within Walmart locations
  5. Hazel Technologies -used by wholesalers and retailers to control the ripening of various crops- just raised $70 million
  6. A Chicago favorite is now a national favorite after a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris – Brown Sugar Bakery has seen an 88% increase in online sale

