The Signature Six: McDonald’s is pulling out of Walmart, IL’s small businesses are in a good place to rebound, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Illinois ranks #6 for states with the most pandemic-proof small businesses, according to WalletHub
- The Small Business Expo, America’s biggest business networking and educational event for business owners, is coming back to Chicago
- The Small Business Administration’s long-anticipated Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program is open for application
- Oakbrook based McDonald’s is shuttering hundreds of stores located within Walmart locations
- Hazel Technologies -used by wholesalers and retailers to control the ripening of various crops- just raised $70 million
- A Chicago favorite is now a national favorite after a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris – Brown Sugar Bakery has seen an 88% increase in online sale
