The Signature Six: Kraft Heinz sells its nuts, the pandemic did a number on credit scores, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- According to Alignable, 35% of small businesses could face challenges surviving through the summer
- How’s your credit score? U.S. consumer borrowing rose by $18.6 billion in April, fueled by a big rise in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card use.
- Kraft Heinz Co. says it has completed the sale of its nuts business to fellow food giant Hormel for $3.35 billion in cash.
- A startup making it easier to invest in and operate short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, won first place and $666,000 at the University of Chicago’s 2021 New Venture Challenge
- Medline, a medical supply giant based in Chicago’s north suburbs, is selling a majority stake to a group of private equity firms.
- Hudson Nonstop, a store that lets passengers bypass the cashier and automatically pay when they leave, officially opened at Midway.
