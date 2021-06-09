The Signature Six: Kraft Heinz sells its nuts, the pandemic did a number on credit scores, and more…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A city engineer who fatally shot 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building in 2019 “was motivated by perceived workplace grievances” that “he fixated on for years,” according to findings released by the FBI on Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, found that DeWayne Craddock “struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him.”