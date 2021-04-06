The Signature Six: Hospitality is poised for a rebound, FuboTV is betting on Chicago, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Hospitality jobs in Illinois have declined nearly 52% since the start of the pandemic, according to new data
- 2% of Hoosiers businesses will require their employees to be vaccinated
- FuboTV is launching a sports gambling division headquartered in Chicago
- A group of Neuqua Valley High School students are taking their fake pet care company on the road
- Illinois continues to set recreational marijuana sales records with March sales climbing over $100 million
- Cannabis-tech company Fyllo is banking on Illinois’ pot biz raising another $30 million
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde