The Signature Six: Hospitality is poised for a rebound, FuboTV is betting on Chicago, and more…

Posted: / Updated:

People eat outside of a restaurant in Glenview, Ill., Friday, May 29, 2020. Every region of Illinois met the criteria to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday. Most of the state will do so, but Chicago will have to wait until June 3 to partially reopen. Starting Friday, more businesses will be allowed to reopen and people can start gathering in small groups while social distancing. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Hospitality jobs in Illinois have declined nearly 52% since the start of the pandemic, according to new data
  2. 2% of Hoosiers businesses will require their employees to be vaccinated
  3. FuboTV is launching a sports gambling division headquartered in Chicago
  4. A group of Neuqua Valley High School students are taking their fake pet care company on the road
  5. Illinois continues to set recreational marijuana sales records with March sales climbing over $100 million
  6. Cannabis-tech company Fyllo is banking on Illinois’ pot biz raising another $30 million

