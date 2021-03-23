The Signature Six: Canned water tops this list for fast growing company, farmers a ready to set records in ’21, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Liquor giant Diageo is brining a ready-to-drink cocktail facility to Plainfield
- The Chicago Plan Commission signed off on plans for a $30M Bronzeville eSports stadium
- Startup GEST Carts is offering free electric shuttle rides in Chicago
- Solar power options are increasing in Illinois, thanks to Sunpro Solar
- The fastest growing company in the Midwest is….canned water manufacturer Open Water
- 2021 is going to be a record year for soybean & corn farmers
