The Signature Six: Canned water tops this list for fast growing company, farmers a ready to set records in ’21, and more…

Every Tuesday at 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Liquor giant Diageo is brining a ready-to-drink cocktail facility to Plainfield
  2. The Chicago Plan Commission signed off on plans for a $30M Bronzeville eSports stadium
  3. Startup GEST Carts is offering free electric shuttle rides in Chicago
  4. Solar power options are increasing in Illinois, thanks to Sunpro Solar
  5. The fastest growing company in the Midwest is….canned water manufacturer Open Water
  6. 2021 is going to be a record year for soybean & corn farmers

