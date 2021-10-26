The Signature Six: Cameo buys Represent, Fresh Street launches grocery store, workers for McDonalds stage national protests, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Cameo is buying Represent, a startup that’s created a merchandising platform that allows celebrities to sell gear directly to fans.
- Chicago food processing giant ADM has invested in a Slovenia-based biotech company that specializes in synthetic biology and precision fermentation.
- Fresh Street is launching physical grocery stores built entirely for online orders and pickup—no in store shopping. The company says its first location will open in Chicago in early 2022.
- United Airlines said it’s spending $1.4 million every two weeks to provide paid leave for unvaccinated pilots.
- McDonald’s workers in several cities are protesting what they say is sexual harassment at the fast-food giant.
- The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices show single family home prices in the Chicago area rose 12.7 percent over the past year. That’s a slight dip from the two previous months.
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka