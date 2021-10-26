The Signature Six: Cameo buys Represent, Fresh Street launches grocery store, workers for McDonalds stage national protests, and more…

Signature Bank

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Workers and family members take part in a walkout to demand $15 dollar an hour wages, May 19, 2021, in front of a McDonalds restaurant in Sanford, Fla. McDonald’s workers in 12 U.S. cities walked off the job Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 to protest what they say is a continuing problem of sexual harassment and violence in the company’s stores. Organizers from the labor group Fight for $15 say several hundred workers were expected to participate in Chicago, Miami and other cities. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Cameo is buying Represent, a startup that’s created a merchandising platform that allows celebrities to sell gear directly to fans. 
  2. Chicago food processing giant ADM has invested in a Slovenia-based biotech company that specializes in synthetic biology and precision fermentation. 
  3. Fresh Street is launching physical grocery stores built entirely for online orders and pickup—no in store shopping. The company says its first location will open in Chicago in early 2022. 
  4. United Airlines said it’s spending $1.4 million every two weeks to provide paid leave for unvaccinated pilots.
  5. McDonald’s workers in several cities are protesting what they say is sexual harassment at the fast-food giant.
  6. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices show single family home prices in the Chicago area rose 12.7 percent over the past year. That’s a slight dip from the two previous months.
Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Popular