The Signature Six: Boozy ice cream is the new seltzer, an NFT art gallery is opening in Chicago, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. A Chicago group is taking NFT art from the virtual to the physical world with a new gallery
  2. Across the nation, companies are reporting strong business growth and revenue that has largely returned to pre-Covid levels, but record-high 48% of businesses reported unfilled job openings last month
  3. DoorDash is teaming up with Albertsons Companies to offer grocery delivery
  4. Chicago has another unicorn. G2, a software-marketing technology company, has raised $157 million, pushing its valuation to $1.1 billion
  5. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell thinks the U.S. labor market should gradually improve in the coming months
  6. Molson Coors Beverage Company is banking on boozy ice cream with its latest offering

