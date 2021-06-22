The Signature Six: Boozy ice cream is the new seltzer, an NFT art gallery is opening in Chicago, and more…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It's been a year and a half since California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed oil regulators to consider new health and safety measures to protect people living near oil and gas drilling sites.

But those regulators missed another deadline Monday for releasing the rules, frustrating environmental advocates who say communities can't wait any longer for change. The California Geologic Energy Management Division, known as CalGEM, hasn't set a new timeline for the rules, which Newsom originally mandated be out last December. Regulators delayed but said they would come out in the spring.