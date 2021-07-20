The Signature Six: Back-to-school spending is set records, Chicago’s startup scene is on fire, and more…

Signs mark back-to-school sales at The Shoe Dept. store in Berlin, Vt., Tuesday, July 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. Amazon announced they will end testing for COVID-19 at warehouses
  2. A Chicago startup aimed at bringing hydroponic gardens to your home just scored a $9m investment
  3. 2021 is shaping up to be a record year for Chicago startup fundraising
  4. Foxtrot has plans to open new 50 stores over the next two years
  5. Back-to-school spending is expected to reach records levels this year
  6. After 99 years in operation, Southport Lanes has closed and auctioned off everything inside the former tavern

