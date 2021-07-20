The Signature Six: Back-to-school spending is set records, Chicago’s startup scene is on fire, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- Amazon announced they will end testing for COVID-19 at warehouses
- A Chicago startup aimed at bringing hydroponic gardens to your home just scored a $9m investment
- 2021 is shaping up to be a record year for Chicago startup fundraising
- Foxtrot has plans to open new 50 stores over the next two years
- Back-to-school spending is expected to reach records levels this year
- After 99 years in operation, Southport Lanes has closed and auctioned off everything inside the former tavern
