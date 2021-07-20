The Signature Six: Back-to-school spending is set records, Chicago’s startup scene is on fire, and more…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The main leader of Belarus’ embattled opposition on Tuesday sought and apparently won U.S. support for increasing pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader.

In meetings with senior U.S. officials, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she asked the Biden administration for “active and non-symbolic” measures to be taken in response to a massive crackdown on Belarus dissidents by President Alexander Lukashenko’s government.