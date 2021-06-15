The Signature Six: Affordable housing is coming to the Loop, dry-cleaners are struggling to rebound, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:
- You don’t need to dry clean your sweats. And that’s bad news for area dry-cleaners.
- A Chicago startup, Rise Science initially launched to help athletes sleep better just raised new funding to help the rest of us track our sleep data and live more restful lives.
- Walgreens said it’s made a deal with Uber that will allow customers to have products delivered
- As winner of Chicago’s C40 Reinventing Cities prize, Assemble Chicago will build a downtown, carbon-neutral, all-affordable 20-story residential high-rise.
- Two Chicago-area women were among the nation’s highest-volume real estate agents in 2020
- The Girl Scouts of America have about 15-million unsold boxes of cookies and need help moving them
