The Signature Six: Affordable housing is coming to the Loop, dry-cleaners are struggling to rebound, and more…

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. You don’t need to dry clean your sweats. And that’s bad news for area dry-cleaners.
  2. A Chicago startup, Rise Science initially launched to help athletes sleep better just raised new funding to help the rest of us track our sleep data and live more restful lives.
  3. Walgreens said it’s made a deal with Uber that will allow customers to have products delivered
  4. As winner of Chicago’s C40 Reinventing Cities prize, Assemble Chicago will build a downtown, carbon-neutral, all-affordable 20-story residential high-rise.
  5. Two Chicago-area women were among the nation’s highest-volume real estate agents in 2020
  6. The Girl Scouts of America have about 15-million unsold boxes of cookies and need help moving them

