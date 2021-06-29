The Signature Six: A pharmacy war is brewing between Walmart and Amazon, United Airlines is buying local, and more…

Signature Bank
In this June 15, 2018 photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Every Tuesday after 6pm, Chicago’s Afternoon News presents the ‘Signature Six,’ six stories highlighting Chicago business news. This week on the docket:

  1. One-quarter of Americans thought about starting a business during Covid-19, but the lack of financing was the big barrier for would-be entrepreneurs, according to a new survey
  2. The College of DuPage Culinary Arts program now lists among the top 20 culinary programs in the U.S.
  3. Pheasant Run golf course in St. Charles is being developed into an industrial park
  4. A local company led by former Blackhawks player Daniel Carcillo is funding a new lab at the University of South Carolina
  5. A pharmacy war is brewing between Walmart and Amazon
  6. Chicago’s airline is buying Chicago’s jets

