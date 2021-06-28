Signature Bank’s CEO explains the hypocrisy of how the federal government deals with legalized cannabis

President & CEO of Signature Bank Michael G. “Mick” O’Rourke joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaling federal marijuana laws may be outdated in a decision by the court not to take a case centered on a Colorado dispensary claiming tax revenue on their IRS filings. Mick sees it hypocritical that a legal cannabis seller can pay taxes in cash but if a bank were to take cash from a business they’d be breaking the law.
“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde