Signature Bank’s CEO explains the hypocrisy of how the federal government deals with legalized cannabis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of migrant children housed at the Biden administration's largest emergency shelter for those who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June, a top U.S. official said Monday, touting progress at the facility that has been criticized by child welfare advocates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters that 790 boys are now housed at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, and the last girl left Monday. He did not say whether all the girls were reunited with relatives in the U.S., were sent to licensed facilities or if some were transferred to another unlicensed, emergency shelter that the government has opened as record numbers of unaccompanied children cross the border.