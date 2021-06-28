Signature Bank’s CEO explains the hypocrisy of how the federal government deals with legalized cannabis

Signature Bank
Posted: / Updated:

President & CEO of Signature Bank Mick O’Rourke

 

President & CEO of Signature Bank Michael G. “Mick” O’Rourke joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaling federal marijuana laws may be outdated in a decision by the court not to take a case centered on a Colorado dispensary claiming tax revenue on their IRS filings. Mick sees it hypocritical that a legal cannabis seller can pay taxes in cash but if a bank were to take cash from a business they’d be breaking the law.

“Signature Bank. Real people, ready to help your business”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories