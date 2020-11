This Aug. 4, 2012 photo shows dozens of mushrooms gathered by foragers on an outing organized by Four Seasons Resort Vail in Vail, Colo. For $200 a person, the Four Seasons Resort Vail is sending out guided expeditions in luxury SUVs to look for mushrooms. The Mushrooms & Mercedes program includes a lunchtime break with wine, cheese and prosciutto, and ends with a three-course mushroom-themed meal back at the hotel.(AP Photo/Catherine Tsai)