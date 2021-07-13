Should police be removed from Chicago Public Schools?

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.

The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you" as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.