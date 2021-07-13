Should police be removed from Chicago Public Schools?

Schools have until Wednesday to decide if they want to continue in the SRO program

With the school year right around the corner for Chicago Public Schools, some still have not made the decision to keep school resource officers (SROs). Local School Council chairperson Cassie Creswell for Jones College Prep, who chose not to use police officers in their school joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she believes the program is not needed. Also, LSC member Bernard Clay of Michele Clark Magnet High School joins in on the conversation to explain why there’s still a need for the SRO program.

