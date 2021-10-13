Should Illinois repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act?

A federal judge on Wednesday allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy.

The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon denied a request from an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice to keep Purdue's work on hold pending an appeal of the settlement. McMahon partially reversed a position she took over the weekend when she temporarily halted the company's efforts at the request of the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee.