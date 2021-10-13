Should Illinois repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act?

Khadine Bennett, director of advocacy and intergovernmental affairs at the ACLU of Illinois, joins Jon Hansen (filling in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a movement to repeal Illinois’ Parental Notice of Abortion Act, which requires a doctor providing care to a young person under 18 seeking an abortion must notify a designated adult family member – a parent, grandparent, step-parent living in the home, or legal guardian – at least 48 hours beforehand.
