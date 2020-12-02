Sen. Durbin: AG Barr ‘was caught red-handed telling the truth’ about the election

Posted: / Updated:

Attorney General William Barr takes off his face mask before testifying during House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the efforts on Capitol Hill to pass a pandemic stimulus bill by the end of the year, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr’s report that found no credible evidence of wide-spread voter fraud what would impact the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and whether-or-not former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel would be a good pick for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

