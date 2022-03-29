Professor of meteorology and climatology at Lewis University Rick DiMaio joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News, to talk about what kind of weather to expect this week in Chicago, tornados, answers listener questions and more!
Rick DiMaio on what kind of weather to expect in Chicago this week
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
A bolt of lightning strikes as a thunderstorm passes through the Chicago area Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm