Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th-Schaumburg) joins Dean Richards, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News. They discuss President Biden’s proposal for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine and the U.S. veteran who was killed defending Ukrainian soil. Plus, the price of increased U.S. involvement in the war.
Rep. Krishnamoorthi on future involvement in Ukraine
by: Grace Ulch
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm