Reopening Chicago: Dr. Allison Arwady explains new COVID restrictions for bars and restaurants

A patio now open sign displays at 365-viii live music venue on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago bars, lounges, taverns, and breweries that don’t serve food can get back to business for the first time in months Wednesday as the city moves through Phase 3 of easing COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. joins Chicago’s Afternoon News with Steve Bertrand to discuss why Mayor Lightfoot updated coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants which will increase capacity limits to 40% for some businesses.

