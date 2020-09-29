Reopening Chicago: Dr. Allison Arwady explains new COVID restrictions for bars and restaurants

CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. joins Chicago’s Afternoon News with Steve Bertrand to discuss why Mayor Lightfoot updated coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants which will increase capacity limits to 40% for some businesses.
