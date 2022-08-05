Greg Dellinger, Global Outreach & Engagement at AAR (Allen Aircraft and Radio) World HQ, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how CPS students are being brought to the Rockford airport in order to tour the facility and learn about aviation. The program provides a curriculum centered around aviation maintenance and allows students to get some insight on the industry. The goal is to build excitement for the field in the eyes of students and help promote an interest in aviation maintenance, which is frequently overlooked when choosing a major in college.

